Holcomb (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Holcomb managed to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday before ultimately reverting to a DNP in Friday's session, which led to the linebacker being ruled out for Sunday's game. The 29-year-old was unable to return to football shape this week and will have to look to the Steelers' Week 12 road matchup with the Bears to get back on the field. With Holcomb out, Malik Harrison or Payton Wilson will likely get the start at inside linebacker opposite Patrick Queen.