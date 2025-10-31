default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holcomb (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Holcomb was added to the injury report Thursday and was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, putting his status for Week 9 in question. Payton Wilson would likely be in line to fill in at linebacker if Holcomb is unable to play.

More News