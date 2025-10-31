Steelers' Cole Holcomb: Questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holcomb (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Holcomb was added to the injury report Thursday and was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, putting his status for Week 9 in question. Payton Wilson would likely be in line to fill in at linebacker if Holcomb is unable to play.
