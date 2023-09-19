Holcomb logged eight tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble during the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday.

Holcomb was on the field for 90 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps Monday and finished second on the team in tackles while also forcing a fumble for a second consecutive week. He had just two forced fumbles over his final three years in Washington but has gotten off to a hot start with his new team, logging 13 tackles (five solo) with two forced fumbles.