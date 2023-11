Holcomb will undergo surgery for the knee injury he suffered Thursday and miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Networkreports.

Holcomb was carted off the field and sent to the hospital after he suffered the injury during the first half of Thursday's game against the Titans. He's since been discharged after spending the night in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, though he won't return to the field this season for Pittsburgh.