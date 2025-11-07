Holcomb (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

An illness will prevent Holcomb from playing in a second straight game, and his next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 16. Payton Wilson started at inside linebacker in the Steelers' Week 9 win over the Colts and led the team with 14 tackles (10 solo) and an interception. Wilson will likely draw the start in Week 10 in Holcomb's absence while Malik Harrison provides depth at the position.