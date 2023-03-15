Holcomb (foot) and the Steelers agreed to a three-year contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Holcomb will head to Pittsburgh after spending the first four seasons of his career in Washington. The linebacker sustained a foot injury in late October and failed to play in any of the Commanders' final 10 games, but he's expected to be ready for OTAs after undergoing surgery in December. He finished the 2022 season with 69 tackles and one pass breakup over his seven appearances.
