Steelers' Colton Dowell: Heading to Steel City

The Steelers claimed Dowell off waivers from the 49ers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dowell will get an opportunity to make an impression on the Steelers' coaching staff during training camp. He's unlikely to make the 53-man roster for the regular season, but a strong audition in training camp and preseason games could be enough for the 2023 seventh-rounder to stick around on the practice squad. He last saw NFL regular-season action during his rookie campaign with the Titans, when he caught one pass (on two targets) for three yards over 10 games while contributing mostly on special teams.