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Steelers' Colton Dowell: Heading to Steel City

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Steelers claimed Dowell off waivers from the 49ers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dowell will get an opportunity to make an impression on the Steelers' coaching staff during training camp. He's unlikely to make the 53-man roster for the regular season, but a strong audition in training camp and preseason games could be enough for the 2023 seventh-rounder to stick around on the practice squad. He last saw NFL regular-season action during his rookie campaign with the Titans, when he caught one pass (on two targets) for three yards over 10 games while contributing mostly on special teams.

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