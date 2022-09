Heyward is listed as the No. 3 tight end on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward had a limited impact for Pittsburgh during the preseason, logging five receptions for 30 yards. The 2022 sixth-rounder will likely struggle to find work in the Steelers' passing game as a rookie, but it's possible that he's used as a fullback if Derek Watt is unavailable at any point this season.