Steelers' Connor Heyward: Cashes in on first TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heyward recorded a 12-yard touchdown reception on his lone target in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Heyward was on the field for just six of the Steelers' 59 offensive snaps, but he was able to make the most of his limited playing time by connecting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a touchdown grab midway through the third quarter to gave Pittsburgh a 13-point lead. The touchdown was the first of the season for Heyward, who has notched just two receptions through the team's first five games. The fullback/tight end will continue to handle a limited role on offense in the weeks to come.
