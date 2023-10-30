Heyward secured five of six targets for 24 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Heyward had an increased role once again Sunday since Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) remained on injured reserve. However, the 2022 sixth-rounder was unable to generate much production despite finishing second on the team in targets. Over the three games in which Freiermuth has been sidelined, Heyward has secured 10 of 13 targets for 70 yards.