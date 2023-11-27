Heyward secured both of his targets for 11 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Steelers had their best game of the season offensively during Sunday's win after offensive coordinator Matt Canada was recently fired, and starting tight end Pat Freiermuth benefited by securing nine of 11 targets for 120 yards. Although Heyward had multiple catches for the sixth time in his last seven appearances, he was unable to rack up many yards and doesn't have much upside now that Freiermuth is back to full healthy.