Heyward (illness) returned to practice Saturday and does not have an injury designation for Monday's contest against the Colts, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Heyward didn't practice Friday due to an unspecified illness, but he felt well enough to log a full session Saturday. As a result, he should be able to suit up against Indianapolis on Monday Night Football. That said, Heyward isn't likely to play a major role on offense, as he's logged only 32 offensive snaps and totaled just three catches for 15 yards for the Steelers over the past four weeks.