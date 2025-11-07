Heyward (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports

Despite missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Heyward logged a full practice Friday and was cleared of a knee injury designation, making him set to suit up for Sunday's game. The 26-year-old fullback played 18 special teams snaps and four offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Colts and is set to log a similar amount of snaps in the fullback role for Sunday's game.