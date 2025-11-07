Steelers' Connor Heyward: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heyward (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports
Despite missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Heyward logged a full practice Friday and was cleared of a knee injury designation, making him set to suit up for Sunday's game. The 26-year-old fullback played 18 special teams snaps and four offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Colts and is set to log a similar amount of snaps in the fullback role for Sunday's game.
