Heyward carried four times for four yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

A hybrid fullback/tight end who had logged just eight touches through the Steelers' first 13 games of the season, Heyward was surprisingly called upon for direct snaps on all four occasions he was on the field for the Pittsburgh offense in Monday's win. After extending drives in the first and second quarters on a pair of 4th-and-1 conversions, Heyward then found paydirt on a 3rd-and-goal carry with 17 seconds left in the first half to give Pittsburgh its first points of the night. The touchdown was the second of the season for Heyward, who previously recorded a 12-yard receiving score in a Week 6 win over the Browns.