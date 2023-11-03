Heyward brought in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Heyward was minimally involved as the top pass-catching tight end for the Steelers in the ongoing absence of Pat Freiermuth (IR-hamstring). The second-year pro had posted a season-high five receptions in Week 8, but as Thursday demonstrated, his week-to-week production will be difficult to trust in a middling Kenny Pickett-led passing attack.