Heyward brought in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday night.
Heyward was minimally involved as the top pass-catching tight end for the Steelers in the ongoing absence of Pat Freiermuth (IR-hamstring). The second-year pro had posted a season-high five receptions in Week 8, but as Thursday demonstrated, his week-to-week production will be difficult to trust in a middling Kenny Pickett-led passing attack.
