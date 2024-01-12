Heyward secured 23 of 34 targets for 167 yards while rushing once for no yards over 17 games during the 2023 season.

Heyward had some slightly encouraging performances in the middle of the regular season, as he topped 20 receiving yards in four of five appearances when Pat Freiermuth was sidelined due to an injury. However, Heyward was held to just four receiving yards over the final four games of the season and didn't have enough of an impact to warrant fantasy consideration. While he's topped 150 receiving yards in his first two professional seasons, it seems unlikely that he'll be consistent enough to be a fantasy-relevant option in season-long formats in 2024.