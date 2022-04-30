The Steelers selected Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 208th overall.

Heyward joins older brother Cameron Heyward on the Steelers as Pittsburgh now has four sets of brothers on its roster. The redshirt senior is probably more of a fullback or H-back at the NFL level rather than tight end where he played at Michigan State. Listed at 5-foot-11, 233 pounds at the NFL Combine, Heyward's 4.72 40-yard dash was about what most expected given his lack of high-end athleticism, but he's a determined player whether he's blocking or catching passes.