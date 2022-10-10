Heyward secured both of his targets for 12 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Heyward wasn't targeted over the first four weeks of the season, and he totaled just six offensive snaps during that time. However, he saw a slight uptick in playing time in Week 5 since the Steelers faced a significant deficit and Pat Freiermuth (concussion) exited the game. It's possible that Heyward sees slightly increased usage if Freiermuth misses additional time, but the rookie sixth-rounder remains behind Zach Gentry on the Steelers' depth chart.