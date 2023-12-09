Heyward secured both of his targets for 15 yards during the Steelers' 21-18 loss to New England on Thursday.

Heyward didn't have any receptions during last week's loss to the Cardinals, but he managed to generate slightly more production in primetime Thursday. However, he played most of his snaps on special teams and isn't likely to be a significant part of the offense as long as Pat Freiermuth stays healthy.