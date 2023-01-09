Heyward secured three of four targets for 45 yards while rushing once for six yards during the Steelers' 28-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Heyward was held without any receptions in five of the seven games prior to Sunday's Week 18 matchup, but he logged a season-high three receptions against Cleveland. The rookie sixth-rounder didn't have consistent enough volume to become a fantasy asset in 2022, as he secured 12 of 17 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 27 yards while appearing in all 17 games. However, fellow tight end Zach Gentry is slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, so Heyward could take over as the primary backup behind Pat Freiermuth in 2023.