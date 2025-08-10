Heyward secured two of three targets for 17 yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Although Heyward has appeared in all 17 regular-season games in each of his first three years in the NFL, his already limited role took a hit in 2024, as he secured just six of eight targets for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers acquired Jonnu Smith during the offseason while retaining Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, so Heyward will likely be forced to settle for a minimal role on offense if he makes the 53-man roster.