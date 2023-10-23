Heyward secured two of three targets for 23 yards during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup, so Heyward continued to have an elevated role in Pittsburgh's offense. It was also encouraging to see him on the field for 86 percent of the offensive snaps, which outpaced rookie Darnell Washington, who played 53 percent of the snaps. Heyward hasn't yet had much fantasy relevance this year, but it's been encouraging to see him have his highest snap counts of the season in the Steelers' last two games.