Heyward secured both of his targets for 34 yards while rushing once for five yards during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Heyward played just 12 snaps during Friday's preseason opener, but he was relatively productive, highlighted by a 24-yard reception to put the Steelers in field goal range late in the first half. Despite Friday's encouraging production, Heyward will have increased competition for a role in Pittsburgh's offense after the team selected Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.