Heyward secured two of three targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 20-18 win over Tampa Bay.

Heyward saw increased playing time Sunday since Pat Freiermuth (concussion) was sidelined, and Heyward had the longest play of the game for the Steelers with a 45-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. While it was encouraging to see Heyward's increased production in Week 6, his playing time should drop off once Freiermuth is cleared to return.