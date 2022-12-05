Heyward secured his lone target for 17 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Heyward played just 22 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday but caught the team's only touchdown during the narrow Week 13 win. Although it was encouraging to see the rookie sixth-rounder reach the end zone Sunday, he hasn't been a fantasy-relevant player for most of the year, as he had logged just three catches for 15 yards over his last five games.