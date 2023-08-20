Heyward secured both of his targets for 12 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.

Heyward recorded fewer yards Saturday than he did during the team's preseason opener, but he reached the end zone during the victory. While he's had an encouraging start to the preseason, he played mainly on special teams last year and will have increased competition for a role in the offense this season now that rookie third-rounder Darnell Washington is in the fold.