Heyward secured three of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown while logging 15 carries for 43 yards and two scores over 17 appearances during the 2025 regular season.

Heyward played mostly on special teams in 2025 and wasn't very involved in the passing game. However, he saw some short-yardage work on the ground down the stretch and reached the end zone in two of the team's final four regular-season games. The Steelers had an abundance of options at tight end for most of the season, including Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington (forearm), and it certainly seems possible that Heyward will look for other opportunities as an unrestricted free agent this spring.