Heyward (knee) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward had his usual role this past Sunday in a win over Indianapolis, logging four offensive snaps and 18 snaps on special teams. He wasn't on the injury report Wednesday before popping up as a DNP on Thursday, so he may have hurt his knee during practice. Heyward's practice participation level Friday should help clarify how serious the knee issue is and whether he's at risk of missing Sunday's tilt versus the Chargers.