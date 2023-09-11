Heyward secured two of four targets for 19 yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Although Heyward saw the fewest snaps of any of the Steelers' tight ends Sunday, but he led the position group in yards. However, it's worth noting that both of his receptions came in the second half, while Pat Freiermuth (chest) was unavailable down the stretch. Heyward's upside will be limited if Freiermuth is available moving forward, while rookie Darnell Washington also figures to see some work in the passing game as the season progresses.