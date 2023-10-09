Heyward secured three of four targets for 23 yards during the Steelers' 17-10 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Heyward's snap count increased during Sunday's victory with Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) sidelined, but rookie Darnell Washington outpaced Heyward by playing 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Heyward was on the field for 56 percent but was able to log a season-high three receptions, while Washington was held without a catch. Heyward has had limited offensive production this year, with all of his catches coming at times when Freiermuth was unavailable. The Steelers have a Week 6 bye before facing the Rams in Week 7, and Heyward will likely have a limited role on offense if Freiermuth is able to recover during the layoff.