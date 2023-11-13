Heyward secured three of four targets for 32 yards during the Steelers' 23-19 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Heyward saw increased work once again Sunday with Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) still on injured reserve. Heyward racked up a season-high 32 yards during the narrow victory, but that production isn't enough to give him much fantasy appeal. Freiermuth could return to action as soon as the Steelers' Week 11 matchup against Cleveland next Sunday, and Heyward's offensive impact will likely be minimal once Freiermuth is back.