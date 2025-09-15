Heyward secured his lone target for six yards during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Seattle.

Although Heyward's snap count ranked fourth among the Steelers' tight ends Sunday, he recorded his first catch of the regular season during the loss. While it was encouraging to see him generate some offensive production in Week 2, he appears to be clearly behind Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington on Pittsburgh's depth chart.