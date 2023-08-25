Heyward secured both of his targets for 27 yards while rushing four times for 11 yards during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over the Falcons.

Heyward was targeted twice in each of the Steelers' preseason games this year and was relatively productive overall, securing all six of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 16 yards. Despite his preseason results, the 2022 sixth-rounder will have plenty of competition for work behind starting tight end Pat Freiermuth during the regular season, as Zach Gentry and Darnell Washington are also in the mix for playing time at tight end.