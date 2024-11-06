Patterson (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Patterson's finally healthy again after having sat out since Week 4. He's poised to reprise his role as Pittsburgh's return man on kickoffs Sunday against the Commanders. Patterson can also contribute at running back, but his opportunities will likely be limited with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren both healthy ahead of him.
