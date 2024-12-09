Patterson rushed four times for three yards while securing his lone target for minus-2 yards during Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

Patterson had one of his best fantasy performances of the season during last week's high-scoring win over the Bengals, but he didn't see much playing time on offense against Cleveland in Week 14. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have seen most of the work out of the backfield this year, and Patterson's fantasy value is limited as long as those two are healthy.