The Steelers and Patterson agreed to terms on a two-year, $6 million contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With this move to Pittsburgh, Patterson reunites with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, with whom he worked under the past three seasons in Atlanta. Patterson reeled off 1,313 rushing yards, 670 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns in 29 games between 2021 and 2022, but he fell off almost completely working behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the most recent campaign (219 yards from scrimmage, one TD in 14 contests). Upon joining the Steelers, Patterson will be in a similar spot as the No. 3 RB behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, but the 33-year-old's ability as a kick returner likely will be where he makes his mark with his new squad.