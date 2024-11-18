Patterson secured his lone target for no yards while rushing once for no yards during Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.
Patterson hasn't been especially productive when healthy this season, but Sunday's Week 11 win marked the first time he was held without any yards during that 2024 campaign. As long as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren remain healthy, it seems unlikely that Patterson will have much of a role in the Steelers' offense.
More News
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Tallies 14 rushing yards•
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Finally over ankle injury•
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Not playing vs. Big Blue•
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Listed as doubtful•
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited in return to practice•
-
Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson: Won't play in Week 7•