Trice hurt his hamstring during practice Friday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear how serious Trice's injury is, but Pittsburgh may opt to be cautious with his return to practice given that he missed the majority of last season due to a hamstring issue. Trice played a considerable amount in Weeks 16-18 after he returned from the injury, though he's been slated to work in a rotational role behind Darius Slay and Joey Porter (undisclosed) at outside cornerback this year.