The Steelers designated Trice (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Trice landed on IR on Sept. 24 after hurting his hamstring against the Chargers in Week 3. He was able to log a full practice session upon his return to practice Thursday but remains on IR for the time being. Pittsburgh has 21 days to activate Trice in order to avoid having him sit out for the remainder of the campaign. Upon his likely return, Trice will likely play a rotational role in the Steelers' secondary as well as contribute on special teams.