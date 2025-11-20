Trice (hamstring/knee) will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season after he was not activated from injured reserve by Wednesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Chris Adamski of Triblive.com reports.

Trice opened the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury from training camp. The Steelers opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve Oct. 29, but the third-year corner sustained a knee injury the following day and hasn't practiced since. Since the Steelers did not activate Trice from IR by the end of his window, he will be forced to miss the rest of of the 2025 campaign. The 2023 seventh-rounder will enter next season in the final year of his rookie contract.