The Steelers selected Trice in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

Trice broke out as a senior at Purdue, though he shifted from safety to corner early on and also suffered a series of injuries in 2021. He relies primarily on his size and natural ability to disrupt opposing wide receivers and quarterbacks, and his lack of polish may have led to his slide in the draft. Trice will join a crowded cornerback room in Pittsburgh, but he could immediately chip in on special teams.