Trice (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Trice's 21-day practice window was opened on Oct. 29, but despite that the cornerback was unable to participate in practice in any capacity this week. With no reps the 25-year-old will be questionable at best for Sunday's contest, and furthermore, if he is unable to be activated from IR by Nov. 19 he he could be forced to sit for the entire 2025 season.