Trice (hamstring) suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Trice began the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he sustained during training camp. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday but injured his knee during Thursday's session, which caused him to miss Friday's practice before being ruled out for Week 9 against the Colts. Saunders relays that the new injury complicates things for Trice and the Steelers, as the third-year pro would be forced to sit for the entire 2025 season if he's not activated from IR during his 21-day practice window. Trice's practice participation during Week 10 prep should provide more clarity on the state of his hamstring and knee injuries.