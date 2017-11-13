Sensabaugh is in line to start at cornerback with Joe Haden (leg) set to miss 5-to-6 weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

When Haden left Sunday's game against the Colts with the fibular fracture, it was the veteran Sensabaugh who replaced him in the lineup for the remainder of the contest. With Haden playing nearly 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, Sensabaugh will have some big shoes to fill in Pittsburgh's secondary.