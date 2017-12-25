Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Inactive Monday
Sensabaugh (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's matchup with the Texans, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Despite just being added to the injury report Friday and practicing in full on Saturday, he'll sit this one out. Joe Haden's return softens the blow to Pittsburgh's secondary, however.
