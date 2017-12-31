Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Inactive Sunday
Sensabaugh is inactive for Sunday's season finale against Cleveland due to coach's decision, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Sensabaugh is sitting out to rest after missing time with a shoulder injury earlier this month. He likely would play if Pittsburgh had anything on the line this week, but the team is locked into one of the top two playoff seeds and guaranteed a bye week in the playoffs. He'll return when the team sees the field in the divisional round of the playoffs. Look for Cameron Sutton to see some extra snaps with Sensabaugh out.
