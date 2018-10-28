Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Injures foot in win
Sensabaugh suffered a foot injury during Sunday's 33-18 win over the Browns.
Sensabaugh exited the Week 8 contest due to a foot injury of undisclosed severity, and did not return. The depth cornerback has played most of his snaps on special teams this season, so Pittsburgh's defense is unlikely to be largely affected by Sensabaugh's injury.
