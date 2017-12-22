Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Limited Friday
Sensabaugh (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Sensabaugh could be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans if he's unable to log a full practice on Saturday, when his official status for Week 16 should become clearer.
