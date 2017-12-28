Sensabaugh (shoulder) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.

Sensabaugh has been dealing with the shoulder injury for the past couple weeks and was unable to play in Monday's win over the Texans. The 29-year-old should serve as the Steelers' nickel or dime cornerback since starter Joe Haden remains clear of the injury report.

