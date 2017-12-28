Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: No limitations Wednesday
Sensabaugh (shoulder) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.
Sensabaugh has been dealing with the shoulder injury for the past couple weeks and was unable to play in Monday's win over the Texans. The 29-year-old should serve as the Steelers' nickel or dime cornerback since starter Joe Haden remains clear of the injury report.
More News
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Inactive Monday•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Limited Friday•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Will play versus Pats•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.