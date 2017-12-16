Sensabaugh (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Sensabaugh sat out practice this week until he returned as a full participant Friday, and appears on track to play Week 15. Joe Haden (leg) is also listed as questionable, and Haden's availability would greatly affect Sensabaugh's potential role in Sunday's game.

